A snowy start to the week

BALTIMORE — Here comes the snow. Off the top, if you are looking for an in depth breakdown of the snow expected Sunday night into Monday, there is a full write up here: Sunday to Monday snow breakdown in Maryland

We expect snow to fill in Sunday night and stick with us through through Monday night. Totals will be in the 5-8" range with isolated higher totals possible, especially south. It will get very cold after that. Temperatures fall to near freezing for highs with overnight lows in the teens. Shovel that snow and clear you car before it turns to ice. It will also be very windy with temperatures feeling like the teens and single digits all day. We dry out for the rest of the week with another snow chance on Saturday. That one looks minor, for now.

WMAR

Tonight Snow, mainly after 11pm. Low around 24. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Snow. The snow could be heavy at times. High near 28. Calm wind becoming northeast 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Snow accumulation of 5-8 inches possible. With higher totals south.

Monday Night Snow likely before 1am. Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 34. Northwest wind 14 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph.

Tuesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 19. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 30.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 16.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 29.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 19.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32.

Friday Night A chance of snow. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Saturday A chance of snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 23.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 34.