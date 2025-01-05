Sunday to Monday snow breakdown in Maryland

BALTIMORE — A significant snow storm is expected to hit Maryland Late Sunday through Monday evening. Here is a breakdown of what to expect.

There is a winter storm warning in place for the entire state of Maryland.

This goes from 10 pm Sunday night to 1 am Tuesday morning.

Here is a look at the totals we expect.

We will be on the northern end of this system, where there is the most snow. Models keep us in the 5" range at minimum, but there is potential for more. Our snow totals will be higher the farther south you go.

Here is a breakdown of timing.

We expect snow to start Sunday night. The heaviest will fall into Monday morning with this all ending Monday night.

(11 pm Sunday) Snow will fill in from southwest to northeast. We expect the heaviest snow overnight into Monday morning.

(7 am Monday) This is when the roads will be at their worst, so if you do not have to leave, don't.

(1 pm Monday) We will look for a break in the snow around midday. This could be a chance to start clearing sidewalks and driveways, but the forecast calls for a second round of snow Monday afternoon.

(9 pm Monday) This is where we will pick up even more snow through Monday night. This will be a long duration event.

(midnight Tuesday) We expect the snow to wrap up around midnight Tuesday morning.

Even a slight bump in the track could impact totals. There is the potential for some warm air to sneak in higher up in the atmosphere. If that happens, we will see a cut in totals, but the impacts largely stay the same. This has the capability to be the largest snow we have seen in years. Be safe!