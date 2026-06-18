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A Slight Risk for strong to severe thunderstorms today

Very hot & humid...
Good Wednesday night! Thursday will be hotter and much more humid as a warm front lifts through the region. The morning will feature mostly cloudy skies with a few isolated showers. The threat for strong to severe thunderstorms increases during the afternoon, especially between 1 PM and 4 PM, as a cold front sweeps through. While the tornado and hail threat appears low, a few storms could produce bursts of heavy rain and strong wind gusts. Looking ahead, newer model data suggests Friday is trending drier. Expect plenty of clouds early in the morning, along with a stray sprinkle or two, but the afternoon is shaping up to be delightful with improving conditions.
WMAR-2 News Dylan Robichaud Wednesday night weather
Posted

BALTIMORE — Happy Thursday! Trending hotter and much more humid today with high temperatures in the mid-90s. A few isolated showers are possible this morning before storms roll in this afternoon between 12 PM and 4 PM. Bursts of heavy rain and strong wind gusts will be the main concerns. Most of the showers on Friday remain to our south. Mostly dry this weekend with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures.

Have a sunny day!

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7 Day Forecast:

Today A slight chance of showers, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 94. Breezy, with a southwest wind 10-20 mph, with gusts as high as 30-35 mph.
Tonight Mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. West wind 5-10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.
Juneteenth Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 86.
Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.
Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Sunday Night A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday Showers likely, with thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 85.
Monday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 65.
Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 85.
Tuesday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Wednesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 86.

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