A rainy finish to the work week

BALTIMORE — Happy Friday! Rain showers move into the area this morning. Rainfall totals are expected to range from a quarter to three quarters of an inch. Keep the umbrella nearby because showers linger throughout the afternoon with falling temperatures. Bright and sunny this weekend with cooler temperatures, in the 50s. Trending warmer next week with on and off rain chances.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Friday Showers. Temperature falling to around 49 by 5pm. North wind around 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Friday Night Cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 33. North wind 5-10 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 50.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 32. Light and variable wind.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 60.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Monday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 52.

Tuesday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 74.

Tuesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 59.

Wednesday A chance of rain. Mostly sunny, with a high near 81.

Wednesday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Thursday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 77.