A mixed bag of wintry weather is on the way

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! the work week starts off dry with seasonal high temperatures in the mid-40s. Tuesday begins with a mix with temperatures in the mid-30s. As we cool we switch to all snow. This will last overnight and into Wednesday morning. The potential for several inches is there. This means delays, cancellations, slow roads, and a plowable/shovelable snow is on the way. We switch back to a mix midday Wednesday and look dry by the afternoon. Another fast moving system brings another mix Wednesday night with another shower chance Thursday. It is looking clear and dry Friday. The weekend is active again with another wintry mix to a rain by Sunday.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 44. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5-10 mph.

Tonight Increasing clouds, with a low around 28. Calm wind.

Tuesday Snow. High near 38.

Tuesday Night Snow. Low around 30.

Wednesday Snow and rain likely. Cloudy, with a high near 39.

Wednesday Night Rain. Low around 33.

Thursday A chance of rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 48.

Thursday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.

Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Friday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 27.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 43.

Saturday Night Rain. Low around 37.

Sunday Rain. High near 48.