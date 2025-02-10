Winter Storm Watch Issued for Baltimore Metro This Week

BALTIMORE — A Winter Storm Watch will be in effect from Tuesday at 1 PM through Wednesday at 7 AM. We are looking at several inches of snow over two days. If this system holds together, that watch could become a winter storm warning.

What to Expect:

The storm is forecasted to begin as a wintry mix—a combination of rain, sleet, and snow early Tuesday afternoon. As the temperatures drop later in the evening, we will transition into a steady snow. This shift is likely to occur by Tuesday evening, setting the stage for most of the accumulating snowfall overnight.

Snow Accumulation Projections:

Snowfall forecasts for the Baltimore metro area and regions to the north can expect anywhere from 2 to 5 inches of snow. However, those areas to the south may see even higher totals, with 5 inches or more possible in some locations. It's essential to keep an eye on updated forecasts as the storm approaches, as shifts in the storm track could lead to changes in these amounts.

WMAR

Impacts and Preparations:

Travel may become difficult as the storm progresses, particularly during the evening commute on Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning.

Be sure to share this information with friends and family to keep everyone informed about the impending weather changes.

Stay safe!

