A gorgeous day with low humidity!

BALTIMORE — Happy Tuesday! Sunny skies, low humidity, high temperatures in the low-80s...what more could you ask for?! Today will be wonderful! Clouds increase overnight with a chance of a stray shower or two. Temperatures and humidity levels begin to climb after today, with highs in the mid-90s on Thursday! This combination will help fuel the development of strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon and evening hours. The primary threat will be damaging wind gusts. The weekend will be drier with more sunshine and seasonal temperatures to kick off summertime!

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 80. Calm wind becoming southwest around 5-10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Increasing clouds, with a low around 63. Southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Juneteenth A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 85.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 86.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday Sunny, with a high near 88.

Sunday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 66.

Monday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.