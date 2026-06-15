A cooler day with plenty of sunshine!

BALTIMORE — Happy Monday! Cooler temperatures and low humidity to kick off the week! High temperatures will range in the low-80s today and Tuesday. The heat and humidity return mid-week with highs in the mid to upper-80s. There is a chance for strong to severe thunderstorms on Thursday, with highs in the mid-90s.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Sunny, with a high near 82. Northwest wind 10 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 59. Northwest wind 5-10 mph.

Tuesday Sunny, with a high near 81.

Tuesday Night A slight chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 63.

Wednesday A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 68.

Thursday A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 96.

Thursday Night A chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70.

Juneteenth A chance of showers, with thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 87.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 63.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.