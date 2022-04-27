A Breezy & Cooler Day On Tap

Northwesterly flow rules our forecast today, gusting up to 35 mph. Temperatures will fall short of the seasonal average— struggling to reach the upper 50s. Canadian high pressure will ensure that we see lots of sunshine for the next few days! We will remain below our seasonal average of 71° for the next few days, but temperatures will trend milder heading into the weekend. Our next rain chance arrives Sunday night into Monday.

WMAR

Today A chance of sprinkles after 5pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Breezy, with a northwest wind 11 to 16 mph increasing to 17 to 22 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 32 mph.

Tonight A chance of sprinkles before 8pm. Mostly cloudy during the early evening, then gradual clearing, with a low around 35. Northwest wind 13 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Thursday Sunny, with a high near 61. Northwest wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Thursday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 37. Northwest wind 7 to 11 mph.

Friday Sunny, with a high near 65. Northwest wind 9 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 21 mph.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 67.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 44.

Sunday Partly sunny, with a high near 70. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Sunday Night Showers likely, mainly between 8pm and 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Monday Night A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 57. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Tuesday A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

