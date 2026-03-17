A breezy & chilly St. Patrick's Day!

BALTIMORE — Happy St. Patrick's Day! Dress warm if you have any St. Patrick's Day plans! Temperatures will be below average today, with highs in the lower-40s. A noticeable west breeze will make it feel like the 30s this afternoon. Temperatures trend milder late-week with the 60s sticking around this weekend! There is an increased chance of rain showers on Sunday evening.

Have a sunny day!

WMAR

7 Day Forecast:

Today Mostly sunny, with a high near 42. West wind 8-16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Tonight Mostly clear, with a low around 25. Northwest wind 5-10 mph becoming light after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Wednesday Partly sunny, with a high near 41.

Wednesday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 30.

Thursday Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

Thursday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Friday Partly sunny, with a high near 60.

Friday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Saturday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 60.

Saturday Night A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 42.

Sunday A chance of rain. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 63.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 37.

Monday Mostly sunny, with a high near 55.