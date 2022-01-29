A Bitterly Cold Weekend On Tap

BALTIMORE — Lingering snow showers will wrap up by midday as the storm system tracks to the northeast. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect until the afternoon. Cold and blustery conditions take over this weekend. Wind gusts of 40 mph are possible today and temperatures will only make it into the mid-20s for most. Wind chill values will remain in the single digits and teens. Wind chills will be sub-zero on Sunday morning with highs near freezing. A mix of sunshine and clouds will kick off the work week with high temperatures trending more seasonal, in the 40s. Groundhog Day will be in the low 50s . There is a chance for rain showers on Thursday.

7 Day Forecast:

Saturday A chance of snow, mainly before 9am. Cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 27. Blustery, with a northwest wind 17 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 13. Blustery, with a northwest wind 16 to 21 mph decreasing to 10 to 15 mph after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 37 mph.

Sunday Mostly sunny, with a high near 32. West wind around 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Sunday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 21. Southeast wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Monday Partly sunny, with a high near 40.

Monday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.

Tuesday Mostly sunny, with a high near 46.

Tuesday Night Mostly cloudy, with a low around 31.

Wednesday Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52.

Wednesday Night Rain likely. Cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Thursday Rain. High near 57. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Thursday Night Rain. Low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 80%.

Friday A chance of rain and snow. Partly sunny, with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 40%.