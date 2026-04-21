'We need real action': Neighbors in Harford County push to pause data center developments

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Harford County residents have formed a grassroots organization to oppose potential data center developments in their community called Our Land, Our Home, Our Harford.

Neighbors in Harford County push to pause data center developments Neighbors in Harford County push to pause data center developments

Bryan Cornell's family has owned their property in Joppa for decades. He says he wanted to move when he first heard about potential data center development right near his farmland.

"If this was a real thing and it was too late and we wouldn't have an opportunity to stop it," Cornell said. "I'm not gonna continue to raise my family and potential grandkids with an industrial data center complex in my backyard."

While there has not been an official proposal for a data center in the county yet, the Data Center Alliance gave a presentation at a council meeting on April 14. Maryland Tech Council CEO Kelly Schulz addressed concerns and questions from the council.

"We want to see how there can be a co-existence between an industry and a community," Schulz said.

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly released a statement saying data centers are not allowed under the current county code.

"Although we have received proposals from outside entities to change the zoning code, I have significant concerns regarding the negative impact these facilities would have on our community," Cassilly wrote in a statement.

Cornell said he heard about plans to build next door to him at Mountain Branch Golf Course. He and other neighbors like Brian Tawney have since organized to do what they can to stop this.

"We didn't move out here to be in an industrial park. We all spent all our hard-earned money to move out here to be around the agriculture," Tawney said.

Since neighbors have spoken out, County Councilmember Jacob Bennett announced plans to introduce a bill at Tuesday's meeting to put a 90-day pause on data centers. This would give county leaders more time to research the issue.

"We're not trying to stop all data center development in the country, in the county, or the state. What we're asking is, be responsible with where you're setting this," Tawney said. "We need real action, and I think 90 days is a great start, and I really appreciate it. We need a little more time to figure out what's good and what's appropriate use of agricultural-zoned land."

If the pause passes, there will be a public hearing. Tuesday's meeting starts at 7:30 at 212 South Bond Street in Bel Air.

We reached out to Mountain Branch Golf Course about this and have not yet heard back.

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