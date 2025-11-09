Your Voice, Your Stories: Vacant name mix-up, Blindness conquered at NYC marathon, Park Heights

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.
We start off in Park Heights with Raven Payne where one organization is looking to create a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant neighborhood by promoting environmentally responsible design, fostering workforce opportunities, and encouraging business engagement.
Next, Ja Nai Wright spoke to Adrienne Watson Carver, the founder of Studio A Modeling, Etiquette and Dance Academy, which is celebrating their 25 year anniversary of helping countless young women in the city.
Now we head to Maria Morales with a Baltimore native who refused to let blindness slow her down during the New York City Marathon.
We round out the week with a Matter for Mallory, about an Annapolis business owner who keeps getting violation notices for vacant homes she doesn’t own in Baltimore City — all because of a name mix-up.
You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR.
If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.