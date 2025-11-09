Your Voice, Your Stories: Vacant name mix-up, Blindness conquered at NYC marathon, Park Heights

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Park Heights with Raven Payne where one organization is looking to create a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant neighborhood by promoting environmentally responsible design, fostering workforce opportunities, and encouraging business engagement.

A new initiative seeks to revitalize Park Heights' Main Street

Next, Ja Nai Wright spoke to Adrienne Watson Carver, the founder of Studio A Modeling, Etiquette and Dance Academy, which is celebrating their 25 year anniversary of helping countless young women in the city.

Baltimore dance studio celebrates 25 years of transforming young women's lives

Now we head to Maria Morales with a Baltimore native who refused to let blindness slow her down during the New York City Marathon.

Blind Baltimore runner conquers NYC Marathon at age 66

We round out the week with a Matter for Mallory, about an Annapolis business owner who keeps getting violation notices for vacant homes she doesn’t own in Baltimore City — all because of a name mix-up.

Annapolis business owner hit with Baltimore vacant property violations in costly name mix-up

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR.

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.