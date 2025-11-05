BALTIMORE — Park Heights Renaissance has big plans for Park Heights Main Street.

A new initiative seeks to revitalize Park Heights' Main Street

The organization aims to create a cleaner, safer, and more vibrant neighborhood by promoting environmentally responsible design, fostering workforce opportunities, and encouraging business engagement.

Neighbor Tracy Smith said he's ready for it.

"I wanna see it. They've been talking about it for years, they've already started doing the race track, so we will see if it's going to be real true about it," Smith said.

Public safety is his focus.

"[I want] more police. But the police do a good job up here, though."

Yeshiyah Israel owns YBI African Apparel on Park Heights Ave and has for 20 years.

She told WMAR 2 News that the current condition of the area sometimes influences where she meets customers.

"I want it to be nice where the customers can actually come in to the store and feel comfortable to spend their dollars. Right now, they invite me to their location, whether I'm at the Hilton, or Pikesville, or wherever they are," Israel said.

Another Park Heights resident says the work should start with the community.

"Raise your kids, your nephews, nephews' cousins, nephews' friends - tell them, 'Yo, you see that right there? Pick it up," he said.

Park Heights Renaissance is seeking out vendors and community partners to aid in the revitalization process.

The deadline to submit your qualifications to the organization is November 24th.

