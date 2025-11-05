Blind Baltimore runner conquers NYC Marathon at age 66

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A Baltimore native who refuses to let blindness slow her down crossed the finish line at the New York City Marathon on Sunday, completing her childhood dream in just over five hours.

Jackie King, 66, finished the 26.2-mile course with the help of guides from the Achilles Running Club, marking her fifth marathon completion.

The UMBC alum and employee was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa in 2017, a genetic condition that gradually deteriorates the retina.

"I felt accomplished. I felt like, Wow, I did that because my goal was never to set a time. My goal is to finish well, and I finished well," King said.

King started running at age 40. By that time, she was experiencing symptoms like seeing flecks and dark spots. She recalls a pivotal moment in a movie theater when she realized her vision was impaired.

"I was in a movie theater watching a movie. I just remember being in the theater thinking, Wow, it's really dim, and I said I guess my eyes will adjust, and it never did," King said.

The condition has progressed to where she can no longer recognize faces, see colors, or read text on paper, and is considered legally blind.

"Everything was gray. I think the most distinct drop in my vision, when I could no longer recognize a person's face," King said.

Despite her vision loss, King continues running with the support of guides who provide verbal cues during races.

"The two guys that I ran with for New York, one was on my right, one was on my left, and they will say, 'Jackie, come to your left, Jackie high knees, Jackie a little bit to your right,'" King said.

At UMBC, where King serves as associate director of the U-RISE program, she mentors undergraduate STEM students. Jessica Hoffman, a UMBC senior, finds inspiration in King's determination.

"She not only overcomes challenges, but she exceeds expectations, I think, in a lot of ways. And so I think as students that's really inspiring because you want to hear from your mentor that, you know, they want you to succeed, but also it's amazing to see your mentor succeed," Hoffman said.

King completed the Baltimore Running Festival last month and the Charles Street 12-miler earlier this year. She credits her success to the communities she's built at UMBC, in running circles, and among the visually impaired.

"If you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. It's an African proverb. Not every visually impaired person is going to run a New York City Marathon, right, but you know it's a group of people in a community that I've really been very grateful to have now become a part of," King said.

