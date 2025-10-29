Baltimore dance studio celebrates 25 years of transforming young women's lives

BALTIMORE — Adrienne Watson Carver, known as Mrs. A, created Studio A Modeling, Etiquette and Dance Academy 25 years ago with a simple idea that has transformed into a thriving community institution in Baltimore. What began as a passion project has become a life-changing force for countless young women in the city.

Mrs. A took a leap of faith when she left her career in education to establish Studio A, diving headfirst into creating something she loved.

"I understand that God has used me for a purpose much greater than me and much greater than I could have ever thought about like I am excited because I did this because it was just something that I loved," Carver said.

The studio's impact extends far beyond dance and modeling instruction. Carver says her former students have gone on to become doctors, lawyers, entrepreneurs, educational leaders, and STEM professionals.

"Many of my students are doctors and lawyers entrepreneurs, leaders in the school system, stem leaders they're doing everything," she said.

Studio A has expanded its reach over the years, competing on a national level since 2023. Carver credits the studio's success to the strong community that has formed around it.

"I couldn't do it without my students and my families who support studio A and believe in studio A and all that we try to do in the community one hundred and ten percent," Carver said.

Beyond building confidence and teaching new skills, Studio A invests directly in its students' futures through the Studio A Foundation's scholarship program.

"Our foundation has awarded over 750 thousand dollars in scholarships over the past 21 years," she said.

As Carver reflects on reaching this 25-year milestone, she's already looking ahead to the future with hopes that her legacy will continue.

"I am hoping that within the next 25 more years my children will be able to continue what we have done and continue to be a blessing," she said.

The studio will celebrate its anniversary with a gala on December 13th, bringing together students and families from throughout the years.

