Your Voice, Your Stories: The stories from people impacted by the Key Bridge collapse

WMAR-2 News Ja Nai Wright shared the story of Lilly Ordonez. She's the owner of Owls Corner Cafe. It was located in Dundalk until the Key Bridge collapse. The collapse hit close to home; one of the men working on the bridge was the husband of one of her employees.

“We lost a lot of customers because their commute was very difficult for them. You know having to drive instead of 20 minutes having to drive an hour to get to this place to eat a quick lunch to go back to work it’s not doable," says Ordoñez.

Owls Corner Cafe at their new location in Baltimore City.

Local restaurant reopening in new location after Key Bridge collapse

It has been one year since the bridge collapse. This week WMAR-2 News Elizabeth Worthington talked with first responders about the mass casualty incident.

You can watch Elizabeth's full report in the video below.

Key Bridge Collapse: Remembering and Rebuilding

And, in a different voice, we shared the story from our Good Morning Maryland team. How they recall the morning of the collapse.

WMAR morning crew reflects on covering Key Bridge disaster in real-time

There are a lot more stories, a lot more voices. We'll talk about the food you can expect at the ballpark this season and see how one man is working to turn Baltimore into the next great Monopoly game.

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11pm on WMAR.

