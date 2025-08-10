Your Voice, Your Stories: The Peggy, The Gift's viral fish & Shaggy

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Northeast Baltimore where our own Kristi Harper is cooling off at The Peggy, a historic century-old snowball stand committed to reviving its classic original egg custard recipe!

Baltimore's oldest snowball stand returns to its authentic roots

Sticking in Baltimore, Xavier Wherry checked out a program offering golf instruction for youth who might not otherwise have access to the sport.

Baltimore youth golf program Swing 2 Soar builds confidence beyond the course

Now off to lunch with Kara Burnett, who visited The Gift, a small family-run restaurant on Harford Road, cooking up a fish sandwich taking the online world by storm.

“The Gift” that keeps on frying: Baltimore food spot goes viral for fish sandwich

From there Megan Knight tells the heartwarming story of Shaggy, the beloved therapy horse who is recovering from lifesaving surgery, but needs help paying off his medical bills.

Non-profit equestrian center raising funds for Shaggy the therapy horse

Rounding out the week is a Matter for Mallory, on how you can save thousands through Maryland's Student Loan Tax Credit.

Deadline Looms: Maryland Student Loan Tax Credit could save you thousands

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR.