Non-profit equestrian center raising funds to support beloved therapy horse

GLEN ARM, Md. — It's a busy morning at the Graham Equestrian Center. Summer camp is in session and kids are spread around the farm, learning about horse care and taking riding lessons.

It's one of several programs offered at the non-profit, which is nestled within Gunpowder Falls State Park.

"We do outreach events with all kinds of different groups," said Beth Hartka, the executive director of the center. "People who are suffering with homelessness and displacement or addiction issues. We have groups with veterans and children who are on the autism spectrum."

27 horses board on the property and are used in various capacities. One of the standouts is a 19-year-old Palomino named Shaggy, that looks like the horse version of Fabio.

"He has very long, flowing blond hair so people can’t help but want to pet him," said Hartka. "And then his personality is so engaging that it really brings people out of their shell."

Pat Holcomb boards Shaggy and said his laid-back temperament makes him great to work with people who might be afraid or timid of horses. When she first brought him to the center, she noticed his gentle way of interacting with visitors.

"He just went out of his way to be kind and friendly to them," she said.

Life for this beloved equine took a near tragic turn in early July, when Shaggy was found rolling around in his pen, clearly in distress.

"Our immediate thought was colic because that’s pretty much the only thing that will take a horse down from one day to the next in that kind of pain," said Hartka.

Simply put, colic can cause disruptions to a horse's digestive tract, causing severe abdominal pain. If not treated quickly, it can be fatal.

"We were very fortunate, we’re a very close knit community here. People love Shaggy, love Pat so we were easily able to get him on a trailer very quickly," said Hartka.

Shaggy had a four-hour surgery at the New Bolton Center in Pennsylvania and is now going through rehab at Foxhall Equine in Monkton. Holcomb said he's doing better but his medical bills are adding up quickly.

Graham Equestrian Center started a GoFundMe page to help cover the costs, calling on the horse community and beyond to support an animal that has become family to so many.

"These horses, they’re an extension of us," said Hartka. "I talk to them like they’re people. I greet them in the morning, I say good night to them in the evening. They really are our family, all of them are."