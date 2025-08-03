BALTIMORE — A Baltimore youth golf program is transforming lives through the game, providing access to a sport that many kids in the community wouldn't otherwise experience.

WATCH: Baltimore youth golf program Swing 2 Soar builds confidence beyond the course Baltimore youth golf program Swing 2 Soar builds confidence beyond the course

Keith Tripp is the founder of Swing 2 Soar, a youth golf program established in 2016 that has seen tremendous growth in the years since its inception.

"I realized how much outside of the game of golf was on the golf course that I just wanted to bring it back to the kids that didn't have that type of access," Tripp said.

The program began with small classes and has expanded significantly as interest in golf has grown within the community.

"It was hard. A couple one, two kid classes for a long time, and I think it's just really the culture meeting golf now, and the message has been there, so I think it's just a prime time for where we are at to just step in and grab these kids," Tripp said.

Every Sunday, the group meets at Forest Park Golf Course, where Tripp provides lessons, drill work, and friendly competitions for the young participants.

But Swing 2 Soar offers more than just golf instruction. The program takes a holistic approach to youth development.

"We just want to be here to not only give golf to the kids, we do mental health, we do drone therapy we do fintech you know I'm a big tech technical IT guy, so that's just in me," Tripp said.

Parents have noticed the program's positive impact extending beyond the golf course. Walter Brown, whose child participates in Swing 2 Soar, has seen remarkable changes.

"Use the lessons that we learned from the game of golf to translate into all facets. Like the classroom, other sports, and whatever endeavors that the kids choose to follow, we use the game of golf to kind of give us the motivation and the skills necessary to move ourselves into the future," Brown said.

For Tripp, the most rewarding aspect is watching the children's confidence grow.

"Just seeing them come in with the head down, and usually again, golf was their last resort. They tried basketball. They tried the football. Every coach turned them away. They didn't have the confidence to keep going, but coming here and just getting that high five and that confirmation, you could do something that the next man can't. You know that that does something to a kid," Tripp said.

To learn more about Swing 2 Soar, visit their website at swing2soar.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

