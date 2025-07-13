Your Voice, Your Stories: Pastor provides housing, Used car dealer pockets thousands

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off with Ja Nai Wright bringing light to drug problems facing the McElderry Park community. Now one local organization is stepping into help offering residents "authentic support."

McElderry Park tackles drug problem through community-led patrol program

From there, our own Cyera Williams reports on another edition of Voice for Veterans, this time featuring a retired Air Force veteran building upon the American Dream one tuxedo at a time.

Veteran’s Downtown Baltimore shop delivers confidence in every suit

Sticking in Baltimore, Jack Watson tells us about a nonprofit run by a local pastor providing housing for young adults.

South Baltimore nonprofit to open home for six unhoused young adults

Rounding out the week is a Matter for Mallory, following-up on complaints against a used car dealer reportedly pocketing thousands of dollars from its customers.

More victims come forward in used car dealer controversy

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR. If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.