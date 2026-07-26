Your Voice, Your Stories: MVA registration renewal refund, 4H inclusivity

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights some of the stories you clicked on.

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

Starting out the week is a Matter for Mallory about one Maryland driver who noticed her registration renewal fee was awfully high and got a refund for it.

Maryland driver questioned her registration fee and ended up getting a refund

Next, Taylor Epps is in Harford County where a former 4-H member created an inclusive showmanship event for adults with disabilities.

Harford County Farm Fair debuts inclusive dairy showmanship show

Rounding out the week, Ja Nai Wright visited an Annapolis mural bringing color and foot traffic to businesses blocked by City Dock construction.

Annapolis mural supports businesses during City Dock construction

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.