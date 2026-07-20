ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A new mural along Craig Street is drawing attention to local businesses cut off from plain view by ongoing construction at Annapolis' lower dock.

Since the beginning of the year, the lower dock in Annapolis, just past Dock Street, has been blocked off for construction of the City Dock Resiliency and Flood Mitigation Project. The area, which once served as a parking lot supporting nearby businesses, is now completely gated off, leaving only the sidewalk open for pedestrians.

Freelance muralist Henley Beall was given the task of painting a mural along that sidewalk — the only access point to businesses like Latitude 38 and Sofi's Crepes.

Annapolis mural brings color and foot traffic to businesses blocked by City Dock construction Annapolis mural supports businesses during City Dock construction

"It's definitely impacted the businesses for sure, especially on City Dock because there is not as much parking, not as much car traffic thats kinda what the mural was for to help them out a little bit get some more foot traffic going," Beall said.

Beall said the project was an easy decision.

"I didn't even think twice about saying yes to this mural because I want to progress and become a muralist full-time," Beall said.

The mural was designed to reflect the character of Annapolis while encouraging visitors to explore the area during construction.

"With all the construction going on and the whole revamping of City Dock, they wanted to add like a little art piece, a little pop to inspire people to come check out Lattitide Sofi's crepes and to kind of get more businesses to move in here while the construction is going on," Beall said.

The design itself draws from the city's maritime identity.

"I wanted to represent sailboats of Annapolis, of course, and kind of like a sunset vibe hitting near the water with like an abstract design and take on that geometrical pattern," Beall said.

Beall, alongside volunteers from Apex Kids, finished the mural last Tuesday. For Beall, who grew up in Annapolis, the project carries personal significance.

"It's an honor I grew up here, so it means a lot to me to be working with the city, especially on such a big, high-traffic place," Beall said.

The Sails on City Dock mural will remain in place for the next three years, until the lower dock fully opens once renovations are complete.

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