Former 4-H member creates inclusive showmanship event for adults with disabilities in Harford County

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — For nearly 40 years, people have come to Bel Air to show their livestock at the Harford County Farm Fair. This year, they added a new event focused on inclusivity.

Harford County Farm Fair debuts inclusive dairy showmanship show Harford County Farm Fair debuts inclusive dairy showmanship show

4-H club members showed their dairy heifers alongside adults with disabilities at the inaugural LegendAIRY Showmanship Show.

"To showcase their talents and abilities, but, as with any 4-H show, mostly to have fun and learn a little something with it," Organizer Kylan Keehan said.

13 showmen from Aspire Living and Learning, a non-profit organization in Harford County, walked cows and took home ribbons and trophies. WMAR-2 News's Taylor Epps served as the guest judge.

Taylor Epps The showmen, some cows and organizers at the LegenDairy showman event

It's not Kylan Keehan's first time organizing an event like this. She previously launched sensory-friendly mornings at the Maryland Fair and wanted to bring something similar to Harford County.

"My first show was right here in this show ring. I also have a brother with autism, which really sparked my interest and mission to make the fair and agriculture more inclusive," Keehan said.

She hopes others follow her lead and make more spaces inclusive. Her brother Michael came to the event to cheer her on.

"Stuff like this allows people like me to enjoy these really fun events, while still feeling comfortable," Michael Keehan said. "I had a lot of fun! I'm really proud of my sister."

Taylor Epps Austin, Taylor and Applesauce the cow

4-H members said they really enjoyed sharing their work with the new showmen.

"I think everyone deserves to have a love for these animals and agriculture in general; I think it's so important," 4-Her Haper Rutledge said.

"A lot of them look forward to seeing cows, and not all the time can they pet them or even walk them, so it's a great opportunity for them," 4-Her Bristol Ehrhardt said.

Organizers of the fair are already planning to make the LegendAIRY Showmanship Show an annual event, with more animals, more shows, and more inclusive organizations participating in the future.

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