Your Voice, Your Stories lookback: Charlsie's Bakehouse closure, Objects Found fire, CPR confusion

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Baltimore's Morrell Park neighborhood where Blair Sabol spoke with residents concerned about increased speeding on the roads.

Morrell Park neighbors say more speed deterrents needed

From there Raven Payne takes us to a Catonsville antique store forced to close following a fire.

Objects Found antique store closed "until further notice" due to fire

Sticking in Catonsville, Jack Watson caught up with Morgan Brunn, the owner of Charlsie's Bakehouse, whose decided to close up shop for a happy reason.

A popular Catonsville bakeshop is closing, for a good reason

Then we round out the week with a Matter for Mallory about CPR Certification verification.

CPR Certification Confusion: Health care worker highlights importance of verifying training providers

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR.