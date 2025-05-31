Your Voice, Your Stories lookback: Charlsie's Bakehouse closure, Objects Found fire, CPR confusion

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.
We start off in Baltimore's Morrell Park neighborhood where Blair Sabol spoke with residents concerned about increased speeding on the roads.
From there Raven Payne takes us to a Catonsville antique store forced to close following a fire.
Sticking in Catonsville, Jack Watson caught up with Morgan Brunn, the owner of Charlsie's Bakehouse, whose decided to close up shop for a happy reason.
Then we round out the week with a Matter for Mallory about CPR Certification verification.
You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR.