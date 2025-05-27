CPR Certification Confusion: Health care worker highlights importance of verifying training providers

WOODLAWN, Md. — When it comes to CPR training, finding a reputable and verified instructor is crucial, but a health care worker had questions about the process after a recent experience with a business providing virtual training.

Lucy, a pediatrics nurse, needed to find an American Heart Association Basic Life Support (BLS) course on her own for the first time.

"My prior employer set it all up for me, so I never had to find the actual course myself," Lucy said.

She started her search on the American Heart Association website but encountered obstacles.

"There's several different businesses in my area, but there's no sign up link. lt shows the classes and specific dates and times, but when you click on those classes, there's no 'enroll here,'" Lucy said.

She then did a Google search and found a business called CPR AED First Aid. Their website states they're affiliated with the AHA and includes an extensive FAQ. However, the training process raised concerns for her.

"They wanted me to bring my personal laptop with a camera, which not everybody may have access to, to a conference room in an office building where I was going to retrieve a manikin on my own and then Zoom someone," Lucy said.

The email confirmation contained additional terms that made Lucy uneasy. According to the email, customers should not contact the facility or location but instead email or text a number. It also stated there are no refunds under any circumstances, and any credit chargeback would result in the certification being canceled, the school/employer being notified, and the student being placed on a "do-not-certify" list. Lucy asked for the business's AHA accreditation credentials to verify they're affiliated with the AHA, but she said they did not provide the requested information.

WMAR-2 News reached out to CPR AED First Aid requesting their legal business name, address, phone number, training center ID, details on their instructors, and cancellation policy.

They responded: “We are aware of concerns raised by a student who registered for a CPR/AED certification course at a training site in Baltimore, Maryland. The student requested a refund after discovering that another training site — operating out of the same shared office space — offered the course at a lower cost. She subsequently canceled her registration. Per our policy, refunds are not issued except in extenuating circumstances; however, an exception was made in this case, and the student received a full refund on April 22, 2025.”

WMAR-2 News asked again for standard business information including their training center ID, they declined, saying they do not share "internal sensitive AHA information" and that they pride themselves on providing high-quality CPR instruction in accordance with required standards.

The American Heart Association confirmed that CPR AED First Aid is a registered training center in good standing with only one complaint over 5 years. The AHA also verified that virtual training is permitted for certain certifications. Their rules allow for virtual training of Heartsaver and Basic Life Support classes, but students must still have access to feedback manikins. Advanced courses for health care professionals, such as ACLS and PALS, are not permitted to be conducted virtually due to team training components and equipment requirements.

Karen Springs, National Senior Director of Marketing and Communications and CPR instructor with the American Heart Association, emphasized the importance of proper training equipment.

"I have to have a manikin that I push on that has some resistance, so I know what it feels like. I know how to get the depth and know how to measure the rate," Springs said.

She added that the AHA vigorously checks in with their training centers to ensure they're following the science.

"This is life or death. We want people to be able to respond correctly," Springs said. "We want you to be able to correctly deliver chest compressions, breaths and follow the different recommendations depending on what course you've taken. But we also want you to be confident, because we we know that you're going to do a better job if you have confidence in your skills."

While Springs couldn't discuss specific details about CPR AED First Aid, she confirmed that businesses should provide their training center name and number when requested. She also stated that the AHA does not maintain a "do not certify" list.

"That would be individual to each business, if they had a do not certify list," Springs said. "There's no national do not certify lists from the American Heart Association. Absolutely not."

For those seeking CPR training, Springs recommends checking with employers for preferred training providers, using the AHA's map tool, and going directly to training centers' websites. If students have questions, the American Heart Association can verify a training center using their ID, name, email, and address.

The other business at the same location as CPR AED First Aid is Extended Life Services. The owner told WMAR-2 News she's not affiliated with CPR AED First Aid. Springs noted that training centers can set their own prices – Lucy originally paid $119 for her course, while Extended Life Services charges $88.

The American Heart Association encourages everyone to get CPR training. They offer a tool on their website where you can enter information about yourself and your training needs to receive course recommendations.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.