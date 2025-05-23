A popular Catonsville bakeshop is closing, for a good reason

CATONSVILLE, Md. — A beloved bakery on Frederick Road in Catonsville is closing next weekend, but its owner says it's for a happy reason.

The front door of Charlsie's Bakehouse promises pies, pastries and nostalgia. And when you walk in, you get them all, with posters on the wall right out of the '40s.

"We built out this place, this was like, studs," said Morgan Brunn, owner of Charlsie's Bakehouse.

WMAR

Untold hours of hard work went into Charlsie's Bakehouse. The dream moved from farmer's markets, to the Cross Street Market, to busy Frederick Road in Catonsville. Charlsie's is named for Brunn's grandmother, whose portrait is on the shop's back wall.

We caught Morgan and her husband, Alex, after a busy morning for the shop, the kind they've come to expect. In a few short years, it's become a staple on Frederick Road, and so have they.

"Anywhere we go we're seeing customers, they always recognize us: 'Charlsie's!'" laughed Alex.

"I don't think they know our names, which is fine," Morgan added.

WMAR

Recently, they made a tough call. On June 1, they are closing their bakehouse for what matters most: family. They're expecting a little one, and to tackle all that entails, they're closing up shop.

"It's incredibly hard, for anyone that's in this industry they understand, you have to put all of yourself into there. We don't buy anything in, I make all the batters, I come here at 3, 4am, I just can't do that and focus on family. And so we had to make a decision," said Morgan.

Brunn told WMAR-2 News if they sold it, or were otherwise less involved, she felt it just wouldn't be the same. The reaction from customers, both in-person and online, has been enormous.

"It is a very positive reason, we have received a lot of people that are coming in and are like, 'this is really sad, but I completely understand,'" said Morgan.

Charlsie's Bakehouse

Plus, they're trademarking the business, leaving the door open down the line.

It's bittersweet. But for now, they're ready to trade pastries for parenthood.

“We’re just very grateful our customers opened their arms so much to us, not just with us closing but the whole time we’ve been here," Brunn added.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.