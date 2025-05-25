Watch Now
Objects Found antique store in Catonsville closed "until further notice" due to fire

CATONSVILLE, Md. — An antique store in Catonsville caught fire early Sunday morning.

Baltimore County fire crews responded to Objects Found in the unit block of Egges Lane for reports of smoke showing from the roof.

Firefighters arrived on the scene and found and active fire and began an aggressive attack to try to bring it under control.

A spokesperson with Baltimore County Fire told WMAR that the fire was brought under control at 9:50 AM and that no one was injured.

The business took to Facebook to say that it will be closed "until further notice."

Officials say the cause of the fire is still under investigation and there is no report on damage costs yet.

A GoFundMewas started to help the business rebuild.

