Your Voice, Your Stories: Historic discovery at old Bertha's, Dancing towards an Emmy, Combat to Crafting

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Westminster where Voice for Veterans reporter Cyera Williams met with Sew ‘N Sweep owner Johanna Doll, who is using fabric, thread, and community spirit to sew strength into the lives of others.

“We’ve Lost Too Many”: Platoon 22 helps veterans heal beyond the uniform

From there it's off to Catonsville with Jack Watson to check out the many murals telling a story about the town, and its past.

Come to Catonsville, take in the art, and stay a while

Next, Jeff Hager is standing by in Fells Point where the oldest known portrait of Dr. John Davidge, the founder of the University of Maryland School of Medicine, was discovered inside a closed down restaurant.

Unlikely discovery of historic oil painting

Rounding out the week in Harford County, Raven Payne caught up with a pair of choreographers dancing their way to an Emmy.

Harford County dance studio owners nominated for an Emmy

You can see more stories here


