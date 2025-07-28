From combat to craft: Navy veteran finds healing through sewing in Westminster

WESTMINISTER, Md. — For some veterans, the battle doesn’t end when the uniform comes off. But one Navy veteran in Westminster has found healing in a simple stitch.

Johanna Doll, owner of Sew ‘N Sweep, is using fabric, thread, and community spirit to sew strength into the lives of others — and her own.

“When I did therapy they recommended I get a hobby and I was like, I'll try sewing and that's how this whole building became a thing,” said Doll.

She served in the U.S. Navy aboard the USS Vella Gulf, an experience that left lasting marks.

“We were off the coast of Africa and we capture pirates. The USS San Antonio was part of our fleet and they had a man overboard, our job was to rescue him. We did not,” she shared.

Doll said two of the three men overboard were rescued. One sailor was never found.

The memories stayed with her — and so did the weight of what couldn’t be changed. But after leaving the military, Doll found purpose again through the rhythmic hum of a sewing machine.

“Yes, yes, definitely, especially for veterans when you get in front of the sewing machine and you hear that hum. It helps block out all the like darkness if that makes sense. I didn't think of it like that, so even the sound could be soothing.”

Today, Johanna runs Sew ‘N Sweep inside the TownMall of Westminster, where she’s leading a unique mission: repurposing retired and donated military uniforms — also known as BDUs — into handcrafted tote bags and bookmarks.

“They're actually donated fatigues from multiple sources,” she explained.

Each piece is carefully sewn during “Sit and Sew” events, which welcome veterans, family members, and anyone in the community looking to give back.

“So all walks of life were here in my store from military moms, Air Force moms. We had a gold star mom who lost her son in Iraq, so it was amazing.”

The handmade items will be distributed to Vietnam veterans at a special four-day tribute event in October. For Johanna, it’s more than a project. It’s a lifeline — and a reminder.

“There are going to be dark days and there are going to be beautiful light days. Those are the days you have to focus on the most.”