Harford County dance studio owners nominated for an Emmy

HARFORD COUNTY, Md. — Two Harford County choreographers are dancing their way right to an Emmy.

Lance Guillermo and Danielle Sten-Guillermo, owners of Rage Box Dance Center in Harford County, have a full and growing resume from working on movies like 'Lemonade Mouth', 'Teen Beach Movie,' to shows like 'So You Think You Can Dance.'

So it wasn't too much of a shock when they got a call from Liz Heldens about a new project.

"We were able to work on another television show called 'The Big Leap' written and created by Liz Heldens, and Liz is the creator with Daniel Thomsen for Will Trent," Danielle said.

Then the work began and if you think it was as easy as a two step, think again.

"It moves so quickly. We did skeleton crew here, we fly out, we're meeting with the cast as much as we can but you're looking at 30 minutes here, maybe two hours there."

When they submitted three dance numbers from two episodes on the hit ABC show Will Trent for Emmy's, they thought nothing of it, it's the same thing they've done with past projects.

That's until Lance called his friend one day, getting the amazing news.

"I was reaching out for him to come teach at our beautiful studio here and he was like hey it's Vegas Time can I get up and call you in 30 mins? So I'm pumping my gas and he goes, by the way congratulations on your Emmy nomination. And I'm like, wait what? And I was just stuck," he said.

He immediately called Danielle, who got emotional thinking back to that day.

"You do this stuff, this art to affect people and I was like, we affected people. You do it to make people understand how important dance and movement is."

They say moving forward, they want to keep building their studio and inspiring the youth.

So they have advice for dancers out there trying to make it.

"Just remember that first day you were in the studio and why you did it and it was just the carefree love and for the art. If you can be patient and wait for it to accept you in a way that is deserving to you, it will come."

The Emmy awards are scheduled for September 14.