Come to Catonsville, take in the art, and stay a while

CATONSVILLE, Md. — When you get off the Beltway, drive into town on Frederick Road and take a peek down many of the streets, the artwork will catch your eye - murals gracing buildings throughout Catonsville, each telling a story about the town, and often, its past.

The Catonsville Mural Tour, curated by Catonsville Rails to Trails, features 18 distinct murals, most created by Catonsville-based artist Edward Williams.

"I've done a lot of murals in different states across the country, and I always look at that local history," Williams said.

One three-story-high mural near Mellor Avenue captures attention by highlighting several components of the town and paying homage to a late Catonsville Elementary student.

Another on Bloomsbury Avenue encourages viewers to "Reflect on the past, live in the present, dream on the future."

On Dutton Avenue, a mural behind what is now a 7/11 pays homage to the streetcars that transported residents decades ago.

And on a trail which used to be the Number 8 streetcar path, a mural offers another glimpse into what used to be Catonsville Junction, and a tribute to Berley Roberts, Sr., one of the area's first African American streetcar operators.

Maureen Sweeney Smith, president of Catonsville Rails to Trails, sees the murals as both spectacular art, and a way to attract visitors.

"I think this is a great way to get people down here. And we have a QR code on all the murals, people can check the QR code to check the history, who funded the mural and who worked on the mural," Smith told WMAR-2 News on Friday.

Smith co-founded Catonsville Rails to Trails, an organization dedicated to improving community trail spaces, and is a former leader of the Catonsville Chamber of Commerce.

"It makes me feel great. Catonsville's such a great place. We have so many things to offer, as you know we're Music City Maryland but we're also Mural City Maryland," Smith said.

The mural project also benefits the community in other ways. Catonsville High School students earned community service hours by assisting Williams with the Bloomsbury Avenue artwork, creating a sense of ownership and pride.

"Everybody, in general, takes notice of it. People on the streets, in the local community come by, and they see it, and then they want to participate in it," Williams said.

The Catonsville Mural Tour can be followed at this link.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.