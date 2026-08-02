Your Voice, Your Stories: Hanover Street Bridge, Rebuilding veteran

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights some of the stories you clicked on.

We start of the week with a Matter for Mallory about safety concerns over the 110-year-old Hanover Street Bridge, where a hole was recently spotted.

Hole spotted in Hanover Street Bridge: Repairs underway as Baltimore weighs replacement

Next, Cyera Williams reports on a veteran rebuilding his life after the Air Force upgraded his bad-conduct discharge.

Veteran rebuilds his life after Air Force upgrades bad-conduct discharge

Rounding out the week, Kelly Swoope tells us about a Baltimore camp helping kids impacted by homelessness.

Baltimore's Camp St. Vincent gives homeless kids a summer to remember

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.