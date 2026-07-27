BALTIMORE — Kids in Baltimore are sharpening their soccer skills — and a lot more — this summer at Camp St. Vincent.

The camp, run by St. Vincent de Paul, is held at Patterson Park and has been operating in its current form for more than 15 years. It serves children in Baltimore City and County whose families are experiencing homelessness, whether they are living in shelters, transitional housing, or are otherwise underhoused.

"The camp has been around in its current iteration here in Patterson Park for over 15 years," said Camp St. Vincent Director Damien Poole.

Kids experiencing homelessness find community, confidence at Baltimore's Camp St. Vincent this summer Baltimore's Camp St. Vincent gives homeless kids a summer to remember

Hope and her sister Faith are two of a set of triplets in 8th grade who have been attending the camp for years. For Hope, it offers something beyond just activities.

"I like the camp. I like the camp because it helps me get out of my inner circle because I'm not a very social person," Hope said.

Her sister Faith values both the fun and the connections the camp provides.

"I like this camp because one, you get to go in the pool, and like it's just fun to be outside. You get to meet a lot of new people," Faith said.

The cost — or lack of it — is not lost on the campers either.

"It's just good to have a free camp because not everybody has money. I don't have money for a camp," Faith said.

For families navigating the financial pressures of homelessness, the free program gives children the chance to simply be kids and have fun. The camp director said the environment allows children to set aside whatever they are dealing with at home.

"You never really hear a kid talk about what they've gone through. Right? It's like I can leave that. As soon as I get on a bus and then I get off the bus and come to camp, and I get to see my group instructor, and I get to see my friends and build relationships, all those things seem not to be an issue," Poole said.

Beyond recreation, the camp also works to prevent the summer slide. Reading is built into the curriculum, and campers say they are taking away life skills as well.

"Mostly how to interact the right way. Like how to talk to people because they're always in our group, they always correct us on that because you're not supposed to be rude," Hope said.

"I mean something that I would take to my school is like being more confident in yourself," Faith said.

And for some of the campers, that confidence is already showing up on the soccer field.

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