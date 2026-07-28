PERRY POINT — More than three decades after Rayfield J. Mason III received a bad-conduct discharge from the U.S. Air Force, a military records board found he was the “victim of an injustice” and upgraded his discharge to general under honorable conditions.

‘Why not fight?’ Veteran rebuilds his life after Air Force upgrades bad-conduct discharge Veteran rebuilds his life after Air Force upgrades bad-conduct discharge

The 2022 ruling did not overturn Mason’s court-martial conviction, and he says it could not restore the years he lost to shame, anger and addiction. But today, Mason is nearly 10 years sober, married, a homeowner and someone others depend on.

He now returns to the Perry Point VA Medical Center to fish and enjoy the peace he once believed he would never find.

“I’ve had enough for a few lifetimes,” Mason said. “I just like peace and quiet.”

Mason joined the Air Force at 20 years old after attending the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. He said he was drawn to military service largely by the promise of help paying for college.

He served from 1986 to 1990 and spent his tour stationed at MacDill Air Force Base in Florida. In 1987, he traveled to Cairo, Egypt, for Exercise Bright Star.

Mason said he did not initially understand that being in the military extended beyond his workday.

“I thought what I was doing was a 9-to-5 job,” he said. “I didn’t realize it was a career.”

His military career changed after he was accused of using marijuana and cocaine.

“I was accused of the use of marijuana and use of cocaine,” Mason said. “Have I maintained my innocence? Since day one.”

Military records show Mason pleaded not guilty to both allegations. He was acquitted of cocaine use but convicted of marijuana use at a general court-martial. He was sentenced to six months of confinement, reduced to airman basic, ordered to forfeit pay and given a bad-conduct discharge.

Mason says he never had a positive urinalysis and believes he was convicted largely because of the people with whom he associated.

He also hired a civilian law firm to work alongside his military defense attorney.

As a young Black airman, Mason believes race affected how severely he was treated.

“I feel like my youth was stolen because of the color of my skin,” Mason wrote in a message after his interview. “I felt like my life wasn’t as important to some people as the lives of others.”

The Air Force board’s decision did not make a finding that Mason experienced racial discrimination.

After his conviction, Mason said he felt ashamed to identify himself as a veteran. The discharge was especially painful because his father, an Air Force veteran, is buried at Arlington National Cemetery.

“My dad is buried in Arlington Cemetery,” Mason said. “How do you live up to that? How do you live up to that?”

Mason returned to Baltimore angry at the Air Force, the judicial system and himself. He said the shame of the discharge and the feeling that no one believed him pushed him toward a self-destructive life.

“I didn’t want to be here anymore,” Mason said.

Heroin became an escape. Mason said he sometimes hoped he would use enough to fall asleep and never wake up.

“I used to wake up in the morning in active addiction, and I would literally cuss God for waking me up,” he said.

His addiction lasted approximately 27 years. He said relatives stopped trusting him, and he reached a point where his family took precautions when he entered a room because they feared he might steal from them.

For years, Mason blamed the Air Force for everything that followed his discharge. He eventually came to believe that he could not move forward until he took responsibility for the choices he made afterward.

“There was only one constant in everything—me,” Mason said. “So I blame myself. But you live and learn.”

Around 2015, Mason began working with attorney Michael Stone through the Homeless Persons Representation Project to seek an upgrade of his military discharge. The effort continued for approximately seven years.

His attorneys argued that Mason’s punishment was excessive, that he was not provided an opportunity for rehabilitation and that a first offense involving marijuana use would not typically receive such severe punishment under more recent Air Force practices.

While that legal fight continued, Mason began a separate fight for his life.

On Aug. 1, 2016, he entered a recovery program at the Perry Point VA Medical Center.

“I admitted myself into the program there,” Mason said. “Eventually, I bought into it, surrendered and just been running with it.”

Mason said Perry Point and the people he met in recovery saved his life. He became active in therapy, returned to steady employment and began rebuilding relationships with his family.

He later met the woman who became his wife. The couple married and purchased their first home in 2020.

By the time the Air Force Board for Correction of Military Records issued its decision in 2022, Mason said he had already decided he could no longer allow the discharge to control his future.

The board concluded that Mason was “the victim of an injustice” and granted relief based on clemency, citing his post-service conduct and successful transition into civilian life. His bad-conduct discharge was upgraded to general under honorable conditions, and his reason for separation was changed to “Secretarial Authority.”

The decision did not erase Mason’s marijuana conviction. The board stated that it did not have the authority to reverse or set aside a court-martial conviction.

Mason said the upgrade felt validating but incomplete.

“They said I was a victim of an injustice, and that was it,” he wrote. “I didn’t even get a face-to-face apology.”

Mason said he still recognizes the opportunities and sense of community military service can provide. He is sharing his experience not to discourage others from serving, but to give hope to veterans who believe shame, addiction or past mistakes have permanently defined them.

On Aug. 1, Mason will mark 10 years without a drink or a drug.

He now fishes at Perry Point, the same place where he entered recovery. What was once the site of his surrender has become a place of reflection and peace.

Mason hopes another veteran will hear his story and understand that no matter how many years have passed, it is not too late to fight for a different life.

“You could just give up, live out the rest of your life, or you can fight and live out the rest of your life,” Mason said. “Either way, you’ve got to live out the rest of your life. So why not fight?”

