Your Voice, Your Stories: Fuel by the mile & Cat family reunion

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off with Matter for Mallory about Maryland lawmakers pushing a bill that would charge drivers a mileage-based fee amid falling gas tax revenue.

Gas tax revenue falling as Maryland raises taxes and fees, prompting pay-by-the-mile proposal

Next, Jeff Hager's in Harford County where a cat is reunited with its owner after five years, thanks in part to being micro-chipped.

Harford County cat reunited with family after 5 years thanks to microchip

Rounding out the week we head to Annapolis where citizens are rallying to pressure lawmakers into restoring $150 million in funding cuts to Maryland's Developmental Disabilities Administration.

MD disabled community rally for lawmakers to avoid funding cuts to services

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.

