Maryland is set to cut $150 million in planned disability funding, parents and advocates are fighting back

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — More than 100 people gathered in Annapolis to pressure lawmakers into restoring $150 million in funding cuts to Maryland's Developmental Disabilities Administration, arguing the reductions will harm the state's most vulnerable residents.

Parents, advocates and service providers rallied at the State House, warning that the proposed cuts could jeopardize basic safety and care for people with developmental disabilities.

"It affects people with developmental disabilities to get services and their families and staff and community providers, and it really has the potential impact to harm people with the most significant disabilities the most," Laura Howell said.

Howell serves as CEO of the Maryland Association of Community Services.

The cuts represent $150 million less than what DDA was supposed to receive. When federal matching funds are included, the actual funding drop is even larger.

Liz Eisner, whose daughter receives DDA services, said the cuts target those who need the most support.

"She really needs staff who can anticipate that and help her navigate her environment so that she is safe and doesn't create any danger for anyone else," Eisner said.

"I think that they should not be targeting cuts to people with the highest support needs because that's really affecting basic safety issues," Eisner said.

Senate President Bill Ferguson, whose chamber handles the budget first this year, acknowledged the difficulty of restoring the funding.

"Any changes are going to be very hard to come by with this proposal. I think the administration did a really good job of trying to pick targeted areas of cost containment. You know nobody wants to see cuts but there's a fiscal reality that we have to live within our means. We have a constitutional duty to balance the budget," Ferguson said.

Despite the challenges, advocates remain hopeful about ongoing discussions with state officials.

"We are having good conversations with the governor's office, MDH, and legislators, and so it's really going to take everybody to come together. I think there is a desire to make sure that people aren't hurt, but it's very challenging," Howell said.

