Your Voice, Your Stories: Front yard car crashes, Trap Cellist, Top Scout

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start out with a Matter for Mallory about a Catonsville woman who doesn't feel safe in her own front yard after 8 car accidents there in two years.

Howard County woman discovers she was paying neighbor’s utility bill after unusually high BGE charges

Next we head to Baltimore with Randall Newsome and a local musician named Chanel Kelly who is re-imagining what the cello can do.

Black Music Month: Becoming the 'Trap Cellist'

Rounding out the week Ja Nai Wright tells us the story of Abigail Dugenske, a 17-year-old from Maryland who has the rare distinction of earning a Girl Scout Gold Award and Boy Scout Eagle.

Maryland teen makes history with dual scouting honors

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.