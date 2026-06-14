Your Voice, Your Stories: Big BGE Refund, Pet Cemetery in Danger, Claim Sharks

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start of with a Matter for Mallory about a woman who was refunded thousands after finding out she was paying for a neighbor's power bill.

Howard County woman discovers she was paying neighbor’s utility bill after unusually high BGE charges

Next we head to Elkton with Jeff Hager reporting on a gas station that could be taking over the property of a nearly century-old pet cemetery.

Pet cemetery in Elkridge to give way to proposed gas station

Rounding out the week Cyera Williams tells us about a new bill before Congress targeting so-called “claim sharks,” which are unaccredited companies accused of charging veterans illegal or unauthorized fees for help filing VA disability benefit claims.

New bill targets ‘claim sharks’ accused of preying on veterans seeking VA benefits

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.