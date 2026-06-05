Pet cemetery in Elkridge to give way to proposed gas station

ELKRIDGE, Md. — In a pet cemetery, which dates back nearly a century, there are an estimated 10,000 burials, including Coco the chihuahua.

“Grandfather and grandmother loved the dog. We all did, but they really like the dog,” said Jerry Keener of Catonsville.

“We hoped that she would be resting forever, but that may not be the case if they have to dig her up and move her,” added Donna Coleman, Keener’s life partner.

Eternal rest is no longer guaranteed at Rosa Bonheur Memorial Park since the Howard County Zoning Board voted this week to allow a developer to build on two acres of the site fronting Route 1.

Opponents of the development say the plans call for a new gas station, convenience store and car wash---all to go in here at the front of the pet cemetery on top of some two thousand plots.

In voting against the rezoning, City Council Member Liz Walsh apologized for the decision.

“There is nothing dignified and respectful about what is being contemplated here,” said Walsh, “Route 1 does not need another gas station.”

One condition of the approval will be for the developer to pay for moving the remain of both pets and their owners, alike, and building a lasting place for them to resume their rest, but Jerry Keener has his doubts.

“They are gonna pay to intern, re-intern these as well as the people. A mausoleum is supposed to go up so does that actually happen or do graves start disappearing per se?” asked Keener.

So-called progress at the expense of those who place cherished memories of their loved ones ahead of filling up their tank or grabbing a quick cup of coffee.

“It’s probably going to hide all this beautiful scenery out here and everybody’s memorials they have of their pets,” said Coleman, “You won’t even know it’s here anymore probably, but I don’t think we need a car wash, because we have plenty of them.”

