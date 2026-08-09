Your Voice, Your Stories: Annapolis Flooding, JFX Speed Cams, Lake Clifton

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights some of the stories you clicked on.

We start off in Annapolis with Ja Nai Wright who spoke with one business owner concerned about frequent flooding since Dock Street construction began.

Annapolis business owner says Dock Street construction has made flooding worse, not better

Next, Blair Sabol checks in on the status of speed cameras along Baltimore's JFX which have issued nearly 90,000 tickets since last summer.

Slowing citations on JFX point to successful speed cams

Rounding out the week Kristi Harper reports on Morgan State University taking the lead in redeveloping the former Lake Clifton High School campus.

Morgan State to lead redevelopment of former Lake Clifton High School campus

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.