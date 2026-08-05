Annapolis business owner says Dock Street construction has made flooding worse, not better

ANNAPOLIS, Md — Sveinn Storm, owner of Storm Bros Ice Cream on Dock Street, says flooding in front of his business has increased since construction began in January — and he's not satisfied with the city's response.

Storm says the parking lot in front of his store has flooded more frequently, even during less severe storms, since Whiting Turner began construction on Dock Street.

"Well, it actually has been worse. We were promised in meetings and you know I have the notes from those meetings and the questions in there that we were not gonna have any more issues with the flooding because Whiting Turner is a huge company and Whiting Turner was there at the meeting and they assured us we have the pumps that can handle this. This is not this is gonna be a non-issue now other than if it breaches the wall," Storm said.

Storm says a sediment filter membrane installed by Whiting Turner in a storm drain is contributing to the problem.

"In the storm drain is a filter a membrane that Whiting Turner has put in there to catch sediment that runs off of their job site. The bad part about this is MDE never requested it but that's what they're saying," Storm said.

He says the pumps and other flood mitigation measures that were in place before construction are no longer in use, and the pumps Whiting Turner is currently using are not preventing the flooding.

"Whiting Turner's a huge company they can fix this. They promised us they would they need to hold their promises," Storm said.

Storm says he has raised these concerns with the mayor and other city officials, but is not satisfied with their response.

"One of the comments that the Mayor made when I brought this up to him is in and I was telling him about how we've got more and more businesses closing. We have the flooding in front of my store. I got a three word answer, and Jared Littmann our Mayor said that's too bad," Storm said.

On July 28, Storm posted a photo during a rainstorm showing what he says happens too often. The post drew widespread attention online, generating letters, phone calls, emails, and texts from across the country.

"I've gotten letters and phone calls and emails and texts from all over the country. You know people that have been down here people that through the 50 years have been in the store. They are solidly behind us and so my recommendation of them is to please email and call the mayor and the city Council and let them know what you think," Storm said.

Storm says he fears some businesses may be forced to close if conditions do not improve.

"We've got to endure at least another year and maybe more of this," Storm said.

"I now have more flooding in front of my store than I've ever had in a 50 years I've been here," Storm said.

Beginning in May 2027, the remainder of Dock Street between Randall and Craig streets will be completely closed until March 2028.

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