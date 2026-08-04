‘Great outcome’: I-83 speed camera citations trending down since launch and expansion of program

BALTIMORE — The automatic speed cameras on I-83 are working, just ask Baltimore City’s Department of Transportation.

This time last year, DOT expanded by doubling the number of cameras along the Jones Fall Expressway.

Between when they launched on August 4, 2025 and May 31, 2026 86,773 tickets were issued.

That’s just 0.4% of the 21,570,799 cars that drove through during that time.

The average speed was 64.7 miles per hour.

According to DOT from 2024 to 2025, citations dropped by 8%.

Director of the Automatic Traffic Violation Enforcement System Phillip Mellerson says it’s not just the numbers proving their success.

“We see improved driver compliance each and every single day,” he said. “Excessive speeds actually are slowing down and we're seeing fewer citations issued, which is a great outcome for the Department of Transportation.”



Location Traffic

Issued Citations

Avg Traffic Speed

Avg Issued Speed

SB I-83 @ W NORTH AVE

6,981,343

17,826

46.8

64.9

SB I-83 @ W 41ST ST

4,590,521

9,858

47.0

64.6

NB I-83 @ W 41ST ST

6,143,469

29,502

48.1

64.2

NB I-83 @ SMITH AVE

3,855,466

29,587

48.5

65.1



21,570,799

86,773

47.5

64.7



Drivers are noticing the transformation of the highway.

“It seems like it was a little bit of a drag race going down 83 in the morning,” driver Matt Kluga recalled.

“I think the impact has been less crazy driving,” driver Cyndi Belten said. “I live in the falls, so I look right down on 83, and there used to be quite a bit of accidents and that has subsided considerably."

Kluga has gotten a couple of citations, each at $42. But is looking on the bright side.

“I’d rather not, but you know, I guess if it keeps most people safe or more people safe within the constraints of the speed limit, that's probably a good thing,” Kluga said.

For now, Mellerson says there are no changes to announce, but they’re continuously monitoring the program through engineering analysis, traffic data and safety needs.

Belten says she wouldn’t mind even more automatic cameras on the road she takes every day for work.

“I think the accountability would help. I think that's the key there, you know, keep people accountable even when they think nobody's looking,” she said.