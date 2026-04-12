Your Voice, Your Stories: AI scams, Warren Road Bridge, Vacant fire displacement

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off with Matter for Mallory about the U.S. Postal Inspection Service warning of scams powered by artificial intelligence.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service warns public about new wave of scams powered by artificial intelligence

Next we go to Baltimore with Blair Sabol reporting on a family that expects to be displaced for a year following a fire at a neighboring vacant home.

Family displaced following fire in neighboring vacant home

Rounding out the week Raven Payne speaks with Baltimore County neighbors sounding the alarm over the Warren Road Bridge.

Neighbors and elected official sound alarm over Warren Road Bridge

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.