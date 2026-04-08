COCKEYSVILLE, Md. — Warren Road Bridge was built over 100 years ago, but neighbors say it's time for an upgrade, calling it unsafe.

While Warren Road Bridge is a highly trafficked area, many people think the 103-year-old bridge has reached the end of its lifespan in terms of safety.

Maureen Miller drives on it frequently as a DoorDash driver.

Neighbors and elected official sound alarm over Warren Road Bridge Neighbors and elected official sound alarm over Warren Road Bridge

"Just the fact that it's very narrow — it's dangerous if another vehicle comes the other way and they don't stay on their side. It pretty much forces me to almost scrape the side of the wall," Miller said. "It's a rust bucket. I have a friend who also does deliveries, and she says she will not cross that bridge. She will avoid it completely."

Even though the bridge is in Baltimore County, Baltimore City oversees its maintenance.

The Baltimore City Department of Public Works told WMAR-2 News that the bridge is safe.

But neighbors online beg to differ, posting to social media that they pray while going over it or just take the long way to avoid the bridge completely.

Construction to replace the bridge was supposed to start last year.

But in a statement DPW says:

"The bridge is regularly monitored, and we would not allow it to remain in operation if it were unsafe. At this time, construction to replace the bridge has not yet begun. The City has explored opportunities to utilize federal funding for the project; however, funding remains limited and highly competitive given the significant demand nationwide. We are continuing to evaluate long-term funding solutions while maintaining close oversight of the bridge’s condition to ensure public safety.”

That's not good enough for Miller.

"I think they should find [the funding]," she said.

Delegate Michele Guyton agrees.

"It is something that I advise my friends and family not to drive across," Delegate Guyton said.

In November, she sent a letter to DPW writing: "Despite repeated closures for emergency stringer repairs in 2016, 2019, and 2023, the Federal Highway Administration warned that the deterioration of the stringers and the floor beams was proceeding faster than expected."

She met with DPW shortly after.

"We're waiting for them to apply for a new grant, which they tell us they will do this year or next. And that the bridge has approximately five more years left," she said.

She said that if the bridge falls, it would almost certainly result in fatalities.

"It's not just about my constituents and my family and friends who drive across the bridge and the danger to them. It's also the Baltimore city water supply. What happens if that bridge falls into the reservoir? I think all around, it's going to be a terrible situation."

She told WMAR-2 News that she'll continue to closely monitor the situation until the bridge is replaced.