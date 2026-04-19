Your Voice, Your Stories:

BALTIMORE — This week's lookback highlights a lot of the stories you clicked on.

We start off with Blair Sabol about one Maryland lawmaker's push to place anti-choking devices in schools. This comes years after a deadly incident in which a non-verbal special needs student choked to death on a rubber glove.

A continued push for anti-choking devices in schools

Next we've got your weekly Matter for Mallory focusing on rising everyday costs which has led many customers to buy now, pay later apps putting some even further behind on their bills.

As buy now, pay later use grows for groceries, more borrowers fall behind on payments

Rounding out the week, we've got a little did you know question. Here we tell you about a 17th century fort in a Pikesville.

Did you know? The 17th century fort in a Pikesville neighborhood

If you have a story for the team here at WMAR-2 News, we want to hear from you. Email us at storyideas@wmar.com.