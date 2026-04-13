No kid benched: Baltimore coach tackles the rising cost of youth sports

BALTIMORE — Cheers of encouragement echo through the halls of Belmont Elementary School. It all leads back to one dedicated coach: Donte Samuel.

He doesn’t just lead workouts, he makes sure every child has the chance to play, no matter the cost.

Samuel, founder of GameOn! Fitness, has been working with schools across Baltimore City, Baltimore County, and Prince George’s County since 2006. His programs blend physical activity with social-emotional learning. He also partners with organizations like Parks & Recreation, Parks & People Foundation, Living Classrooms, and more.

“We’re focusing on the zones of regulation,” he said. “When these kids come in, we’re checking on their emotions.”

For students like fifth grader K-Amhy Baltimore, that support makes a difference.

“I loved the way he accepted me when I first came here,” he said. “Even though I had just joined, I was still getting shouted out, still having fun.”

But programs like this don’t come cheap.

From large fitness machines costing tens of thousands of dollars, to smaller items like soccer balls, the price of participation adds up quickly.

“If you have a school that struggles with equipment, unfortunately, equipment doesn’t fall at the top tier with books and supplies,” Samuel said.

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According to the Aspen Institute, the average U.S. family now spends about $1,016 a year on a child’s primary sport, that’s up nearly 46% since 2019. For club and travel teams, that cost can climb to $5,000 or more annually.

Another survey from the Harris Poll found that 20% of parents have reduced or stopped their child’s participation in sports because of cost.

“When a child says, ‘I want to do this,’ some parents say great,” Samuel explained. “Others immediately start thinking about how much it’s going to cost.”

To keep his program running, Samuel utilizes organizations like Leveling the Playing Field, which provides free, donated sports equipment to schools and youth programs.

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“It’s a beautiful thing to go to a family and say it’s taken care of,” he said.

Other times, he takes matters into his own hands, driving hours to pick up discounted gear from Facebook Marketplace or neighborhood apps, often using his own money.

“You’re just letting your clothes dry on that elliptical, let me come get it,” he joked. “I can put it to better use.”

Samuel goes the extra mile to give his students the resources he didn’t have.

“I had one pair of shoes,” Samuel said. “I went to school in them, played sports in them, did everything in that one pair.”

Fitness and breaking barriers have always been the mission, but that took a backseat a few years ago. Samuel underwent open-heart surgery to correct a congenital condition he didn’t even know he had.

“It was a reset, even when you think you’re healthy,” he said.

Samuel says that experience only strengthened his commitment to his students and his purpose.

“Intentional living can take you so far,” he said. “And being kind and loving to each other. I just have a that passion.

To help support Coach Donte Samuel and other local groups, WMAR, Weis Markets, and GBMC are teaming up for our annual Pack the Park event.

We're collecting new or used sports gear in good condition to benefit the nonprofit Leveling the Playing Field.

If you would like to donate, there are several Weis Markets drop-off locations, or you can join the event on April 15 at Meadowood Park in Timonium.