Time for some spring cleaning! Donate old sports gear and give area athletes a chance to play!

If you have used sports gear, and are not sure what to do with it all, we have your solution!

Join WMAR, Weis Markets for our 2026 Pack the Park event, as we join Leveling the Playing Field to make sure everyone who wants to play sports has a chance.

The WMAR-2 News team will be live at Meadowood Park on Falls Road in Timonium on Wednesday, April 15th, with a truck ready to be filled with all your well-loved sports gear.

What is needed? Here's a list!

⚾ Baseball & Softball

Bats: Aluminum, wood, wiffle

Balls: Baseball, softballs, wiffle balls

Gloves: Batting and Fielding

Protective Gear: Catcher's gear, helmets, umpire gear

Footwear: Cleats

Other: bases, pants, bags, t-ball sets, pitching nets, batting nets

🏈 Football

Balls: Footballs (all sizes)

Accessories: Flag football belts, kicking tees

Protective Gear: Pads, gloves

Footwear: Cleats

🥍 Lacrosse

Sticks & Balls: All types, age-appropriate sizes

Protective Gear: Goggles, gloves, helmets, pads

Goals: Full-size and practice goals

⚽ Soccer

Balls: All sizes

Protective Gear: shin guard, goalie gloves

Goals: Full-size and portable

Footwear: Cleats

Clothing: Soccer socks

💡 Please ensure items are in good, safe condition. Helmets should be 5 years old or newer.

If you can't make it out to see us, donations can be dropped off at any of the 16 Weis Markets listed below.

7200 Holabird Avenue Dundalk MD 21222 7848 Wise Avenue Dundalk MD 21222 165 Orville Road Middle River MD 21221 9613M Harford Road Carney MD 21234 630 Baltimore Boulevard Westminster MD 21157 4126 East Joppa Road Baltimore MD 21236 2205 Hanover Pike Hampstead MD 21074 720 Hanover Pike Hampstead MD 21074 550 West MacPhail Road Bel Air MD 21014 9400 Scott Moore Way Perry Hall MD 21128 7927 Belair Road Suite S Baltimore MD 21236 1238 Putty Hill Avenue Towson MD 21286 9251 Lakeside Boulevard Owings Mills MD 21117 10 Village Center Road Reisterstown MD 21136 9270 All Saints Road Laurel MD 20723 7005 Security Blvd. Windsor Mill MD 21244