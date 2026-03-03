Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Time for some spring cleaning! Donate old sports gear and give area athletes a chance to play!

Pack the Park
If you have used sports gear, and are not sure what to do with it all, we have your solution!

Join WMAR, Weis Markets for our 2026 Pack the Park event, as we join Leveling the Playing Field to make sure everyone who wants to play sports has a chance.

The WMAR-2 News team will be live at Meadowood Park on Falls Road in Timonium on Wednesday, April 15th, with a truck ready to be filled with all your well-loved sports gear.

What is needed? Here's a list!

⚾ Baseball & Softball

  • Bats: Aluminum, wood, wiffle
  • Balls: Baseball, softballs, wiffle balls
  • Gloves: Batting and Fielding
  • Protective Gear: Catcher's gear, helmets, umpire gear
  • Footwear: Cleats
  • Other: bases, pants, bags, t-ball sets, pitching nets, batting nets

🏈 Football

  • Balls: Footballs (all sizes)
  • Accessories: Flag football belts, kicking tees
  • Protective Gear: Pads, gloves
  • Footwear: Cleats

🥍 Lacrosse

  • Sticks & Balls: All types, age-appropriate sizes
  • Protective Gear: Goggles, gloves, helmets, pads
  • Goals: Full-size and practice goals

⚽ Soccer

  • Balls: All sizes
  • Protective Gear: shin guard, goalie gloves
  • Goals: Full-size and portable
  • Footwear: Cleats
  • Clothing: Soccer socks

💡 Please ensure items are in good, safe condition. Helmets should be 5 years old or newer.

If you can't make it out to see us, donations can be dropped off at any of the 16 Weis Markets listed below.

7200 Holabird AvenueDundalkMD21222 
7848 Wise AvenueDundalkMD21222 
165 Orville RoadMiddle RiverMD21221 
9613M Harford RoadCarneyMD21234 
630 Baltimore BoulevardWestminsterMD21157 
4126 East Joppa RoadBaltimoreMD21236 
2205 Hanover PikeHampsteadMD21074 
720 Hanover PikeHampsteadMD21074 
550 West MacPhail RoadBel AirMD21014 
9400 Scott Moore WayPerry HallMD21128 
7927 Belair Road Suite SBaltimoreMD21236 
1238 Putty Hill AvenueTowsonMD21286 
9251 Lakeside BoulevardOwings MillsMD21117 
10 Village Center RoadReisterstownMD21136 
9270 All Saints RoadLaurelMD20723 
7005 Security Blvd.Windsor MillMD21244 
Pack the Park 2026

