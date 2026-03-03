Time for some spring cleaning! Donate old sports gear and give area athletes a chance to play!

If you have used sports gear, and are not sure what to do with it all, we have your solution!
Join WMAR, Weis Markets for our 2026 Pack the Park event, as we join Leveling the Playing Field to make sure everyone who wants to play sports has a chance.
The WMAR-2 News team will be live at Meadowood Park on Falls Road in Timonium on Wednesday, April 15th, with a truck ready to be filled with all your well-loved sports gear.
What is needed? Here's a list!
⚾ Baseball & Softball
- Bats: Aluminum, wood, wiffle
- Balls: Baseball, softballs, wiffle balls
- Gloves: Batting and Fielding
- Protective Gear: Catcher's gear, helmets, umpire gear
- Footwear: Cleats
- Other: bases, pants, bags, t-ball sets, pitching nets, batting nets
🏈 Football
- Balls: Footballs (all sizes)
- Accessories: Flag football belts, kicking tees
- Protective Gear: Pads, gloves
- Footwear: Cleats
🥍 Lacrosse
- Sticks & Balls: All types, age-appropriate sizes
- Protective Gear: Goggles, gloves, helmets, pads
- Goals: Full-size and practice goals
⚽ Soccer
- Balls: All sizes
- Protective Gear: shin guard, goalie gloves
- Goals: Full-size and portable
- Footwear: Cleats
- Clothing: Soccer socks
💡 Please ensure items are in good, safe condition. Helmets should be 5 years old or newer.
If you can't make it out to see us, donations can be dropped off at any of the 16 Weis Markets listed below.
|7200 Holabird Avenue
|Dundalk
|MD
|21222
|7848 Wise Avenue
|Dundalk
|MD
|21222
|165 Orville Road
|Middle River
|MD
|21221
|9613M Harford Road
|Carney
|MD
|21234
|630 Baltimore Boulevard
|Westminster
|MD
|21157
|4126 East Joppa Road
|Baltimore
|MD
|21236
|2205 Hanover Pike
|Hampstead
|MD
|21074
|720 Hanover Pike
|Hampstead
|MD
|21074
|550 West MacPhail Road
|Bel Air
|MD
|21014
|9400 Scott Moore Way
|Perry Hall
|MD
|21128
|7927 Belair Road Suite S
|Baltimore
|MD
|21236
|1238 Putty Hill Avenue
|Towson
|MD
|21286
|9251 Lakeside Boulevard
|Owings Mills
|MD
|21117
|10 Village Center Road
|Reisterstown
|MD
|21136
|9270 All Saints Road
|Laurel
|MD
|20723
|7005 Security Blvd.
|Windsor Mill
|MD
|21244