Honoring Veterans, cleaning our streets, and building bonds

BALTIMORE, Md. — It's Mother's Day weekend, so Happy Mother's Day to all the moms across our communities.

This week's recap is all about helping one another.

WMAR is your Voice for Veterans. This week, we're giving a voice to one Veteran who is working to make sure we don't forget others. WMAR-2 News Elizabeth Worthington caught up with Dario DiBattista, a Marine Corps Veteran. Watch and see how he's taking on a big Memorial Day tradition.

Veteran saving Korean War Memorial Day ceremony from disappearing

Crime and grime often go hand-in-hand, except when Mr. Hood is around. Cyera Williams took us to West Baltimore, where Mr. Hood and his team are tackling blight and grime one block at a time.

And we cannot have Mother's Day weekend without honoring a Mom. WMAR-2 News' Kelly Swoope caught up with mom Camille and her daughter Ashley. They've always been close, but never imagined they'd both be battling breast cancer, at the same time.

Mother and daughter battle breast cancer side-by-side

You can see more stories here and watch our special "Your Voice, Your Stories" on Saturday at 11 pm on WMAR.


