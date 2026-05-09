HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — It's the night many girls dream of. A dress, decorations and dancing the night away with your friends. Most importantly for one Havre De Grace teen, donations to the charity of her choice.

"This is my primary gift, this is what I want people to get me," said Mira Hunt.

On the invitation for her Marie Antoinette-themed Sweet 16 party is a link to donate to Dress for Success Greater Baltimore.

Taylor Epps Welcome to Mira's Sweet Sixteen sign

"Finding a theme that aligned with fashion was something that seemed very obvious and like the right thing to do. So then, Dress for Success was right there. It's based in Maryland, supporting of women," Mira said.

The nonprofit that provides women with interview coaching and professional clothing as they prepare to enter or re-enter the workforce.

"I think the fact that there is an organization that is willing to teach people these soft skills and provide them with the clothes so they don't have to do that themselves, if they don't know how to do those things and they don't have the money, I think that is very, very important," Mira said.

Havre De Grace teen swaps Sweet 16 gifts for donations, raising $1,000 for Dress for Success Havre De Grace teen swaps Sweet 16 gifts for donations

Collecting donations to celebrate her birthday is something she's done since she was a young girl.

"When she was little, she would pick the charity sort of, it was very mom-directed," said Emily Hunt-Aditella, Mira's mom. "This is somebody who wants to change the world and who knows that she can have an impact."

Her goal was to raise $1,000, and she surpassed it before her first guest walked in the door. For this organization, each dollar is important.

“Investors have pulled funding, so we have been struggling to keep the doors open," said Evelyn Gaines, Board Chair of Dress for Success. "It’s incredible to know a teenager like her is willing to forgo well-deserved presents to support us."

Donating to local causes is something Mira thinks everyone should do if they have the means.

"Just helping your community in every way you can," Mira said. "It's a very small change to make to add a link on an invitation, and I think the fact that it made such a big change is a little sad, but I do think that it's important and it makes me happy that it made an impact."

The Edgewood High School sophomore, who grew up in England, writes for the school paper, fences, plays guitar and is in the International Baccalaureate magnet program, to name a few of her accomplishments. But it's empowering others that brings her the most joy.

"I think that being aware of your surroundings and of yourself is one of the best things that you can be. I think that being conscientious is very powerful," Mira said.

Giving her parents a lot to celebrate on her big night.

"She's excited for this party, she's excited to get dressed up, she's excited to have this moment with her friends, but for it to have meaning makes it that bit sweeter," Hunt-Adiletta said.

To donate to Mira's Celebrate for Success fundraiser, click here.